SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SINA. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on shares of SINA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SINA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BOCOM International raised shares of SINA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SINA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.31.

SINA stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. SINA has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $71.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. SINA had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SINA will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SINA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,227,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,207,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of SINA by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 178,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SINA by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of SINA by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 50,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,783 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

