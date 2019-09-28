Silverway Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $84.96 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00010361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,205.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.00 or 0.02792736 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001636 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00754127 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

