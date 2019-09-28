Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of SIMO opened at $34.33 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,059 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

