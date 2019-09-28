SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:SGMA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a P/E ratio of 407.00 and a beta of 1.64. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

