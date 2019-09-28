Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNNA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 907,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 281,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

