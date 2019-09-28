SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $747,672.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $747,672.00 and $24,725.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,205.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02131875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.00 or 0.02792736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00680105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00703830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00057118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00500143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,877,083 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

