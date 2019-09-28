Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE SSTK opened at $35.38 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 100.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $78,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 2,525.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

