Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shotspotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Shotspotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on Shotspotter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shotspotter stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 256,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,049. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a P/E ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shotspotter will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at $13,677,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 119,384 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 475,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 104,310 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,696,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

