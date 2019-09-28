Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shotspotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Shotspotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on Shotspotter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.57.
Shotspotter stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 256,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,049. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a P/E ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.
In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at $13,677,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 119,384 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 475,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 104,310 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,696,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
About Shotspotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.