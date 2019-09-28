Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Drops By 10.5%

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 664,200 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $64,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,361 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

