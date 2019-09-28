Short Interest in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Drops By 19.1%

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,354,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,599,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. 1,204,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $177.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.