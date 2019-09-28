Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Increases By 7.5%

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.84. 368,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 41.04 and a quick ratio of 41.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.18%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

