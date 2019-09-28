Short Interest in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Expands By 27.3%

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Telefonica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.