Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Decreases By 29.0%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.