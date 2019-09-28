Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Decreases By 29.0%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

