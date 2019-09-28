Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Decreases By 33.8%

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 435,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE STC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 311,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.56. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $472.08 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $173,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,170.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.