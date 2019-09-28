Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Increases By 9.0%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,481,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

SCM stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $262.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

