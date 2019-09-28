Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Grows By 15.3%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS remained flat at $$3.03 on Friday. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,712. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 million, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon bought 95,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $327,044.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 18.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 460,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GASS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

