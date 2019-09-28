Short Interest in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Rises By 17.5%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 425,200 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $860,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,087,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,452,739.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,690 shares of company stock worth $1,756,043. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 135,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,258. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $608.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of -0.35.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

