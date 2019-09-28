Short Interest in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Rises By 28.4%

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,801 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 387.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 84,528 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2,069.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 772,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 736,957 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 300,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

