Short Interest in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Drops By 31.6%

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:SCPH remained flat at $$6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 42,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,434. Scpharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCPH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

