Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Grows By 7.0%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 833,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sasol stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 180,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Sasol has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sasol by 174.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Sasol by 123.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 8.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

