Short Interest in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Expands By 8.0%

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 452,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

SAFE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,610. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.34. Safehold has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 469,839 shares of company stock worth $13,445,759. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Safehold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 49.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

