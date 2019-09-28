Short Interest in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Drops By 13.0%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 15,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 26.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 4,796,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $27.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
