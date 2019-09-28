Short Interest in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Drops By 13.0%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 15,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 26.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 4,796,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

