Short Interest in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rises By 14.6%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 734,300 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $14.58. 65,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.15 million, a PE ratio of 291.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.