Short Interest in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Increases By 11.8%

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 762,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $121,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $374,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in National General in the second quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National General by 47.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National General in the second quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in National General in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National General in the second quarter worth $262,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 115,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. National General has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

NGHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point set a $36.00 price objective on National General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

