Short Interest in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Drops By 13.4%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 505,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

