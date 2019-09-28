Short Interest in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expands By 14.0%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

NASDAQ:LIVX remained flat at $$2.08 on Friday. 30,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,852. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 80,999 shares of company stock worth $200,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

