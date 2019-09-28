Short Interest in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Rises By 25.5%

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth $514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth $1,391,000.

Shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

