Short Interest in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Declines By 11.7%

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 532,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $134,658,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ITT by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,389,000 after buying an additional 570,860 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ITT by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,606,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,164,000 after buying an additional 458,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 25.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,006,000 after buying an additional 358,990 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. 454,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

