Short Interest in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rises By 26.7%

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 531,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,758. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.