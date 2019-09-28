Short Interest in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Grows By 15.0%

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 468,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $134.52. 250,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $89,708.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,527,000 after buying an additional 29,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 950.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 252,709 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1,116.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 74,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

