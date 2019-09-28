Short Interest in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Grows By 18.8%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 623,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

GCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 406.9% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 43,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 190,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,208,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,286,000 after buying an additional 816,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $336,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.84.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

