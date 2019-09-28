Short Interest in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Declines By 16.2%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 13,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 210.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 22.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 280,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,027,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 233,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCAU stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.89. 1,608,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,770. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.