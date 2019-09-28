Short Interest in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Rises By 8.4%

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

ERIE stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.87. The company had a trading volume of 173,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.48. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

