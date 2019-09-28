Short Interest in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Decreases By 23.5%

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 854,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Era Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Era Group in the second quarter valued at $168,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Era Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 331,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Era Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Era Group by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Era Group by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,084. Era Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Era Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

