Short Interest in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) Rises By 39.7%

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EEI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,539. Ecology and Environment has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Get Ecology and Environment alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecology and Environment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecology and Environment from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecology and Environment stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Ecology and Environment comprises approximately 1.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 4.51% of Ecology and Environment worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ecology and Environment

Ecology & Environment, Inc, an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecology and Environment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecology and Environment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.