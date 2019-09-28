Short Interest in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Rises By 23.3%

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 58,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.59. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.67%.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 166,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $378,790.09. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,168.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,308 shares of company stock worth $2,653,810. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

