Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Declines By 18.8%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 332,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,176. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 818.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. CorVel has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

