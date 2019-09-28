Short Interest in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Rises By 7.6%

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

COF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,570.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,213 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 178,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 960,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

