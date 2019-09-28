Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Increases By 7.5%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 197,303.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,422,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $277,285,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $240,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,079.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $34.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,944.25. The company had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,023. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,970.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,852.47.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 102.15 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

