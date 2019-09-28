Short Interest in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Grows By 6.4%

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 440,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 126,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,963. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 64.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 73,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 906,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 100,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.