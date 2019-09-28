Short Interest in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Decreases By 9.9%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 838,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ATRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 225,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,442. Astronics has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $968.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. TheStreet downgraded Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $76,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,830. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

