Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Decreases By 15.9%

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ARTL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

