Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expands By 8.4%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Nomura set a $40.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.