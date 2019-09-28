Short Interest in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Grows By 18.5%

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 34.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,143,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,659,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,241. Allstate has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

