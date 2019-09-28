Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday.

LON FLO opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Flowtech Fluidpower’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Bryce Rowan Nicholas Brooks sold 45,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total value of £55,546.80 ($72,581.73). Also, insider Bill Wilson bought 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075.30 ($26,231.94).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

