SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $61.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in SEI Investments by 10.6% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 366,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 107.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

