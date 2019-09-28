Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.78 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $979.23 million and a PE ratio of 46.61.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$793.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SES. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

In other news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total transaction of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,891,382.56. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,323 shares of company stock valued at $50,623.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

