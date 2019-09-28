Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $82.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 1,274,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,344. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $84.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,541,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,769,353. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

