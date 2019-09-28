SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPNE shares. ValuEngine lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 255,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 546.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 4.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 60,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

