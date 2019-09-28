Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Seacor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Seacor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Seacor stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. Seacor has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Seacor will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 27,001 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $1,278,497.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce Weins sold 5,000 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Seacor by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

